Tragic Avalanche Strikes Yalung Ri: Seven Climbers Confirmed Dead

An avalanche at Yalung Ri Peak's base camp in Nepal's Dolakha district left seven climbers dead, including five foreigners. Rescue efforts continue despite challenging weather. The incident, caused by heavy snowfall, highlights the dangers of high-altitude climbing in adverse conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 20:53 IST
Representational Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

An avalanche at the base camp of Yalung Ri Peak in Nepal's Dolakha district has claimed the lives of at least seven climbers, including five foreigners. The deceased include three Americans, one Canadian, one Italian, and two Nepali nationals, according to local police.

The calamity, which occurred as climbers were preparing to ascend the 5,630-meter-high peak, also resulted in four injuries and left four others missing. Deputy Superintendent of Police Gyan Kumar Mahato indicated that adverse weather conditions have so far hampered rescue operations. 'The helicopter had attempted to fly in today, but due to the adverse weather, it was hampered,' Mahato told ANI.

The Rolwaling Valley has recently experienced severe weather conditions, including heavy snowfall that forced nearby villagers to relocate. Rescue teams from the Nepal Army, Armed Police Force, and district police have been mobilized to assist in ongoing search and rescue efforts as teams strive to continue their mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

