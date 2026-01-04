Left Menu

Tiger Rewilding Efforts in Maharashtra: A New Home for Rescued Felines

A three-year-old rescued tiger, known as PKT7CP1, has been moved to the Dnyanganga Wildlife Sanctuary for rewilding. The tiger, and its sister rescued from Yavatmal, were cared for at the Pench Tiger Reserve. The tigress will soon join another sanctuary in Yavatmal district.

  • India

A tiger cub, rescued three years ago, has been sent to Dnyanganga Wildlife Sanctuary in Maharashtra's Buldhana district for rewilding, officials announced on Sunday.

Identified as PKT7CP1, the tiger and its sister were saved from Yavatmal when they lost their mother at six months of age. The siblings were then nurtured at the Pench Tiger Reserve in Nagpur.

The felines have acquired essential survival skills and are now prepared for release. The tiger has been placed in a 5-hectare area in Dnyanganga, while the tigress is set for release in Painganga Wildlife Sanctuary in Yavatmal.

