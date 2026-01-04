Tiger Rewilding Efforts in Maharashtra: A New Home for Rescued Felines

A tiger cub, rescued three years ago, has been sent to Dnyanganga Wildlife Sanctuary in Maharashtra's Buldhana district for rewilding, officials announced on Sunday.

Identified as PKT7CP1, the tiger and its sister were saved from Yavatmal when they lost their mother at six months of age. The siblings were then nurtured at the Pench Tiger Reserve in Nagpur.

The felines have acquired essential survival skills and are now prepared for release. The tiger has been placed in a 5-hectare area in Dnyanganga, while the tigress is set for release in Painganga Wildlife Sanctuary in Yavatmal.

(With inputs from agencies.)