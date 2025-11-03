Left Menu

India-EU Free Trade Agreement Negotiations Enter Crucial Stage in New Delhi

A senior EU delegation visits New Delhi from November 3 to 7 for crucial negotiations on the India-EU Free Trade Agreement. The talks aim to resolve key issues, advancing toward a balanced agreement that benefits both parties, following recent discussions between top officials from both regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2025 23:48 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 23:48 IST
PM Modi with EU President Ursula von der Leyen (File Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A European Union negotiation team is in New Delhi from November 3 to 7 to engage in pivotal discussions concerning the proposed India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA). The Ministry of Commerce and Industry highlighted the objective to address key issues and move forward towards a mutually beneficial framework.

The visit follows Union Minister Piyush Goyal's recent trip to Brussels, where significant dialogues with EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic took place. These meetings emphasize the mutual commitment to a comprehensive trade agreement. The negotiations focus on trade in goods and services, rules of origin, and other core areas, guided by a vision for a modern, robust FTA.

High-level talks are scheduled with Sabine Weyand, Director-General for Trade at the European Commission, along with India's Commerce Secretary Rajesh Aggarwal on November 5-6. The ongoing discussions highlight the resolve of both India and the EU to finalize an equitable agreement supporting trade, investment, and sustainable growth.

