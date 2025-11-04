Bhutan Hosts Landmark Global Peace Prayer Festival Promoting Unity and Compassion
Bhutan's Global Peace Prayer Festival has begun, featuring Buddhist rituals and the Kalachakra Empowerment. The event unites spiritual leaders globally to foster peace, compassion, and harmony. It includes rare rituals, public blessings, and the ordination of over 250 Buddhist nuns, promoting a message of global healing.
The Global Peace Prayer Festival in Bhutan has officially kicked off, marking a significant spiritual convergence from November 4 to 17. This event gathers Buddhist leaders, practitioners, and peace advocates worldwide, aiming to promote unity and compassion in an increasingly divided world.
Organised by the Royal Government of Bhutan, the festival spans 13 days and includes sacred rituals, public blessings, and the Kalachakra Empowerment. It draws participation from all branches of Buddhism, including Theravada, Mahayana, and Vajrayana, to harness the power of loving-kindness for a peaceful future.
The festival features the Jabzhi Dhoechog ritual, global prayers for peace, and the ordination of over 250 nuns. Simultaneous translations, exhibition on Kalachakra traditions, and scholarly seminars further highlight Bhutan's dedication to preserving Buddhism's spiritual heritage, offering a message of compassion and healing amid global unrest.
