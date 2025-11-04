Nepali Communists Unite: A New Political Force Emerges

On the eve of a historic political shift, nine parties, including the CPN-Maoist Centre, have announced their merger to form the 'Nepali Communist Party'. This move comes as a strategic response to the recent Gen-Z revolution demanding significant political change in Nepal.

The CPN-Maoist Centre, led by former Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, along with other leftist factions, seeks to unify under a single political umbrella. The Vice-Chair, Narayankaji Shrestha, addressed a pivotal meeting emphasizing the importance of addressing Gen-Z demands for good governance, stability, and economic prosperity.

The unified party will be guided by Marxism-Leninism principles, aiming to implement scientific socialism adapted to Nepali society. With elections looming, this merger marks a critical juncture in Nepal's political narrative, promising to redefine the communist movement and resonate with the broader calls for reform across the nation.

