Left Menu

Nepali Communists Unite: A New Political Force Emerges

In a landmark move, nine parties, including the CPN-Maoist Centre, are merging to form the Nepali Communist Party ahead of the upcoming elections. This unification aims to address the Gen-Z revolution's demand for good governance and economic prosperity, reshaping Nepal's political landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 20:53 IST
Nepali Communists Unite: A New Political Force Emerges
Former Nepali Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal "Prachanda" attend the final meeting of the National General Convention Organizing Committee in Kathmandu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

On the eve of a historic political shift, nine parties, including the CPN-Maoist Centre, have announced their merger to form the 'Nepali Communist Party'. This move comes as a strategic response to the recent Gen-Z revolution demanding significant political change in Nepal.

The CPN-Maoist Centre, led by former Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, along with other leftist factions, seeks to unify under a single political umbrella. The Vice-Chair, Narayankaji Shrestha, addressed a pivotal meeting emphasizing the importance of addressing Gen-Z demands for good governance, stability, and economic prosperity.

The unified party will be guided by Marxism-Leninism principles, aiming to implement scientific socialism adapted to Nepali society. With elections looming, this merger marks a critical juncture in Nepal's political narrative, promising to redefine the communist movement and resonate with the broader calls for reform across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
LIV Golf Expands to 72 Holes: A New Era Begins

LIV Golf Expands to 72 Holes: A New Era Begins

 Global
2
Maharashtra Cabinet Greenlights Major Decisions: From Infrastructure to Education

Maharashtra Cabinet Greenlights Major Decisions: From Infrastructure to Educ...

 India
3
Reagan Airport Bomb Threat Disrupts Flight Operations

Reagan Airport Bomb Threat Disrupts Flight Operations

 Global
4
Amit Shera Strikes Lottery Gold: Wins ₹11 Crore in Life-Changing Bonanza

Amit Shera Strikes Lottery Gold: Wins ₹11 Crore in Life-Changing Bonanza

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025