Sri Lanka's Opposition Leader Invites Indian Investments for Shared Prosperity

Sri Lanka's Leader of the Opposition, Sajith Premadasa, highlighted the vital connection between his country's economic growth and Indian investments, urging more Indian businesses to establish ties on the island. Speaking in an interview, he emphasized that collaboration would lead to mutual prosperity.

During his visit to India, Premadasa commended the Indian government for its substantial support during Sri Lanka's economic turmoil, noting that stronger trade agreements could enhance economic growth and living standards. He appealed to Indian investors to bring capital to Sri Lanka, fostering shared progress.

Premadasa praised India as a steadfast ally, acknowledging its role as the largest donor during the crisis by providing about USD 4.2 billion. He expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian populace for their indispensable assistance during a period marked by severe shortages and economic instability.

