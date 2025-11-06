Left Menu

Trump Warns of 'Communist' Takeover Following NYC Mayoral Election

US President Donald Trump criticized Zohran Mamdani's victory in the NYC mayoral election, labeling him a 'communist' and warning of a potential 'communist' takeover similar to Cuba or Venezuela. Mamdani plans to fund programs through taxing the wealthy, while Trump's comments highlight concerns over Democratic policies.

Updated: 06-11-2025 10:58 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 10:58 IST
Trump Warns of 'Communist' Takeover Following NYC Mayoral Election
US President Donald Trump (on left) and newly elected New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a fiery statement on Wednesday, President Donald Trump voiced strong opposition to the election of Democrat socialist Zohran Mamdani as the new mayor of New York City, claiming it led to America 'losing a little bit of its sovereignty.' Trump accused Mamdani of pursuing an agenda that could transform New York into a 'communist' state akin to Cuba or Venezuela, potentially prompting residents to leave for Florida.

Addressing the America Business Forum in Miami, Trump said Mamdani's election is part of a broader Democratic strategy to impose extreme policies nationwide. He stated, 'On November 5, 2024, the American people claimed our government. We restored our sovereignty. We lost a little bit of sovereignty last night in New York, but we'll take care of it.' Mamdani, age 34, has vowed to finance government initiatives by levying higher taxes on the wealthy.

Mamdani responded to Trump's remarks, emphasizing the role of immigrants in his leadership and the end of a 'political dynasty.' He also pledged to tackle exploitative landlord practices and corruption in the city, directly addressing Trump by declaring, 'Donald Trump, since I know you're watching, I have four words for you: Turn the volume up.'

