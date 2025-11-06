Trump Warns of 'Communist' Takeover Following NYC Mayoral Election

In a fiery statement on Wednesday, President Donald Trump voiced strong opposition to the election of Democrat socialist Zohran Mamdani as the new mayor of New York City, claiming it led to America 'losing a little bit of its sovereignty.' Trump accused Mamdani of pursuing an agenda that could transform New York into a 'communist' state akin to Cuba or Venezuela, potentially prompting residents to leave for Florida.

Addressing the America Business Forum in Miami, Trump said Mamdani's election is part of a broader Democratic strategy to impose extreme policies nationwide. He stated, 'On November 5, 2024, the American people claimed our government. We restored our sovereignty. We lost a little bit of sovereignty last night in New York, but we'll take care of it.' Mamdani, age 34, has vowed to finance government initiatives by levying higher taxes on the wealthy.

Mamdani responded to Trump's remarks, emphasizing the role of immigrants in his leadership and the end of a 'political dynasty.' He also pledged to tackle exploitative landlord practices and corruption in the city, directly addressing Trump by declaring, 'Donald Trump, since I know you're watching, I have four words for you: Turn the volume up.'