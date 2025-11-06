ETGE Calls for Urgent C5+1 Summit Focus on East Turkistan Crisis

The East Turkistan Government-in-Exile (ETGE) has called upon the United States and Central Asian nations to place the East Turkistan issue on the agenda of the upcoming C5+1 Summit in Washington. According to the ETGE's official statement, the body's representatives stressed the imperative need to address what they describe as China's persistent genocidal acts and crimes against humanity targeting Uyghurs, Kazakhs, Kyrgyz, and other Turkic groups.

Foreign Minister Salih Hudayar of the ETGE clarified the geopolitical stakes, stating, "East Turkistan is at the core of Central Asia. China's hold on East Turkistan propels Beijing's political, military, and economic strategies throughout the region. Addressing China's colonial, genocidal, and occupational strategies in East Turkistan is crucial for preserving Central Asia's sovereignty and security." The ETGE's statement made these assertions clear.

The ETGE pointed out that since China's takeover of East Turkistan in 1949, the region has been pivotal for expanding Beijing's influence across Eurasia. At present, it is a linchpin in the Belt and Road Initiative, with crucial energy pipelines, transport networks, and digital infrastructures bridging China, Central Asia, the Middle East, and Europe, according to the ETGE.

Further, the ETGE underscored China's reported violations against Uyghurs and other Turkic communities, such as mass detentions, forced sterilizations, child-family separations, forced labor, and organ harvesting, which have been recognized as genocidal actions by the United States and as crimes against humanity by the United Nations. The East Turkistan Government-in-Exile, identifying itself as a representative entity for East Turkistan, warns that ongoing inaction from Central Asian governments could embolden Beijing's regional influence and weaken sovereignty. The ETGE promotes independence for East Turkistan and champions the rights of its predominantly Uyghur and Turkic populations.

Numerous media reports underscore the Uyghurs' adversity in Xinjiang. They reportedly face stringent surveillance, linguistic and religious curbs, and restricted educational and employment opportunities, jeopardizing their cultural identity and fundamental rights. (ANI)