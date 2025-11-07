Uyghur Congress Marks Anniversaries with Global Advocacy and Legal Actions

The World Uyghur Congress (WUC) recently highlighted two significant anniversaries: 76 years since the annexation of the East Turkistan Republic and 70 years since the establishment of Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. An event at the European Parliament, led by MEP Ilhan Kyuchyuk, drew attention to the erosion of Uyghur rights under China's governance.

Throughout the month, the WUC ramped up its advocacy efforts across Europe, engaging directly with policymakers and forming stronger alliances. Their delegates held meetings in Germany, briefed European diplomats on Uyghur labor schemes, and updated the European Parliament on East Turkistan developments. WUC's commitment to human rights was also visible at the International Forum 2000.

In Japan, the Japan Uyghur Association organized a symposium addressing China's ethnic policies, featuring notable speakers like Professor Jun Kumakura and journalist Nobuhiro Sakamoto. The event drew considerable attention from political and civil society figures. WUC also challenged European firms on their use of surveillance tech linked to human rights violations, culminating in legal action in France and protests in Berlin.

