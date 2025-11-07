Left Menu

India and New Zealand Propel Forward with FTA Negotiations

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal's recent visit to New Zealand bolstered efforts toward finalizing a balanced Free Trade Agreement. The trip facilitated discussions on goods access, services cooperation, and investment opportunities, highlighting mutual interests and the growing economic alliance between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 17:21 IST
Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal with his New Zealand counterpart Todd McClay (Photo/X@PiyushGoyal). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal concluded a significant visit to New Zealand, emphasizing progress toward a comprehensive Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the island nation. The visit saw both countries working toward an agreement beneficial to both parties in key sectors such as goods market access and investment.

During his visit, Goyal underscored India's intent to forge a pact reflecting strategic and economic growth. In meetings with New Zealand leaders, both sides demonstrated a strong will to enhance cooperation, building on the dialogues held during the India-New Zealand Business Forum, which brought together key stakeholders.

Goyal's interactions with New Zealand's business community, including sectors like agriculture, technology, and education, highlighted emerging opportunities. Additionally, engagements with the Indian diaspora and site visits to local industry hubs reaffirmed New Zealand as a strategic ally in India's economic ascent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

