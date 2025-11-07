Pakistan's Nuclear Intentions: From Countering India to Supporting Islamic Nations

Pakistan's nuclear weapons program, originally conceived as a counterbalance to India's capabilities, further grew into an effort to aid Islamic countries with nuclear technology, former CIA official Richard Barlow revealed. Abdul Qadeer Khan, known as the architect behind Pakistan's atomic ambitions, played a pivotal role in what was termed the "Islamic bomb" initiative.

Barlow, speaking with ANI, accused Khan of extending sensitive nuclear technology to states like Iran, claiming the shared resources advanced Tehran's nuclear potential by decades. Khan's network reportedly shared crucial gas centrifuge technology and nuclear weapon plans with Iran in the early 1990s, transforming their program.

Despite allegations of negligence from Washington regarding Pakistan's covert activities in the 1980s, Barlow noted Iran's significant strides in nuclear development are rooted deeply in the assistance provided by Khan. While Iran has made independent progress, the foundation laid by Pakistan's assistance remains integral to its advancements.