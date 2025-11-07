India Criticizes Pakistan Over Alleged Secret Nuclear Tests
India has condemned Pakistan for alleged secret nuclear testing, as revealed by US President Donald Trump. The Ministry of External Affairs pointed to Pakistan's history of nuclear proliferation. Randhir Jaiswal, MEA spokesperson, emphasized India's longstanding concerns, highlighting Pakistan's record of smuggling and illegal nuclear activities.
- Country:
- India
India has strongly condemned Pakistan following allegations of secret nuclear tests, as reported by US President Donald Trump. These revelations highlight longstanding concerns over Pakistan's history of nuclear proliferation, which India has consistently raised with the international community.
Randhir Jaiswal, the Official Spokesperson of India's Ministry of External Affairs, criticized Pakistan's 'clandestine and illegal' nuclear activities. He linked these actions to a pattern of smuggling, export control violations, and the infamous AQ Khan network.
The spotlight returned to Pakistan's nuclear ambitions after Trump mentioned several countries, including Pakistan, conducting nuclear tests. This discussion arose during a CBS News interview about global nuclear activity, stirring international scrutiny.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sheer degradation of politics: Rajnath on Revanth's 'Congress means Muslims' comment
(Eds: Tweaking the alert) Banning of RSS thrice means government recognised us; If we were not there, whom did they ban, asks Mohan Bhagwat.
Sheer degradation of politics: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Revanth Reddy's 'Congress means Muslims' comment.
MP school gets steel plates as video of kids having mid-day meal on newspaper draws criticism
Amid reports of power cuts, Manoj Jha urges EC to ensure security measures in EVM strongrooms