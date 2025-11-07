Left Menu

India Criticizes Pakistan Over Alleged Secret Nuclear Tests

India has condemned Pakistan for alleged secret nuclear testing, as revealed by US President Donald Trump. The Ministry of External Affairs pointed to Pakistan's history of nuclear proliferation. Randhir Jaiswal, MEA spokesperson, emphasized India's longstanding concerns, highlighting Pakistan's record of smuggling and illegal nuclear activities.

Updated: 07-11-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 18:17 IST
India Criticizes Pakistan Over Alleged Secret Nuclear Tests
Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Randhir Jaiswal (Photo/MEAYoutube). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  India

India has strongly condemned Pakistan following allegations of secret nuclear tests, as reported by US President Donald Trump. These revelations highlight longstanding concerns over Pakistan's history of nuclear proliferation, which India has consistently raised with the international community.

Randhir Jaiswal, the Official Spokesperson of India's Ministry of External Affairs, criticized Pakistan's 'clandestine and illegal' nuclear activities. He linked these actions to a pattern of smuggling, export control violations, and the infamous AQ Khan network.

The spotlight returned to Pakistan's nuclear ambitions after Trump mentioned several countries, including Pakistan, conducting nuclear tests. This discussion arose during a CBS News interview about global nuclear activity, stirring international scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

