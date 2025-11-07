India Criticizes Pakistan Over Alleged Secret Nuclear Tests

India has strongly condemned Pakistan following allegations of secret nuclear tests, as reported by US President Donald Trump. These revelations highlight longstanding concerns over Pakistan's history of nuclear proliferation, which India has consistently raised with the international community.

Randhir Jaiswal, the Official Spokesperson of India's Ministry of External Affairs, criticized Pakistan's 'clandestine and illegal' nuclear activities. He linked these actions to a pattern of smuggling, export control violations, and the infamous AQ Khan network.

The spotlight returned to Pakistan's nuclear ambitions after Trump mentioned several countries, including Pakistan, conducting nuclear tests. This discussion arose during a CBS News interview about global nuclear activity, stirring international scrutiny.

