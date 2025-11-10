Political Turmoil Erupts in Nepal's Madhesh Province as Chief Minister's Office Vandalized

The Chief Minister's Office in Janakpur, Nepal, has been vandalized amid escalating political tensions in the country's southern plains. This unrest arose after UML parliamentary party leader Saroj Yadav's recent, and disputed, appointment as Chief Minister of Madhesh Province.

Angered provincial assembly members and others entered the office, causing extensive damage and discarding the national flag. The incident took place shortly after Province Chief Sumitra Subedi Bhandari appointed Yadav as Chief Minister, a decision made from a Bardibas hotel under Article 168 (3) of the Constitution, leading to widespread controversy.

Security has been ramped up around the provincial government premises following the event. The political landscape in Madhesh Province has been rocked by this decision, as Bhandari bypassed the expected formation of a new government by the Nepali Congress-led alliance, opting instead for Yadav's appointment.

This appointment has been met with severe backlash. Former Chief Minister Jitendra Sonal accused Bhandari of betraying the people of Madhesh by clandestinely appointing Yadav, while Nepali Congress's leaders have also expressed significant disapproval, labeling the decision as a setback for federal politics.

Congress General Secretary Bishwa Prakash Sharma criticized the move on social media, urging for judicial intervention. The Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) also condemned the decision, with Chairman Rajendra Prasad Lingden urging party members to withdraw from the new government or face disciplinary action.

