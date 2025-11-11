Left Menu

BNP Leader Calls for Military's Role in Ensuring Peaceful Bangladesh Elections

Senior BNP leader Hafiz Uddin Ahmed urges Bangladesh's military to ensure peaceful elections amid concerns over law and order. He emphasizes maintaining communal harmony and supports post-Hasina reforms. Ahmed advocates an inclusive electoral process involving all parties, including the Awami League, to uphold democratic principles in upcoming parliamentary elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 11:03 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 11:03 IST
BNP Leader Calls for Military's Role in Ensuring Peaceful Bangladesh Elections
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Senior Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader Hafiz Uddin Ahmed has called for the Bangladesh Army's active involvement to ensure peaceful and fair parliamentary elections, set for February. In an interview with ANI, Ahmed criticized the interim administration led by Professor Muhammad Yunus, citing its inexperience and connection to NGOs.

Highlighting the nation's deteriorating law and order, Ahmed, a retired army official, emphasized that sincere military support is vital for free and fair elections. He stressed the need for army vigilance, including granted magistracy powers, to counteract the weakened police force and government.

Ahmed assured that BNP, along with other political parties, will safeguard minority communities during elections. He remarked on the importance of communal harmony, pledging organized efforts to protect these areas and noting the wider impact regional instability could have in South Asia.

The BNP leader addressed the ongoing discussion about electoral reforms and a proposed referendum, advocating for its alignment with the election day to minimize costs. He also outlined the party's potential foreign policy, focusing on independent, amicable ties with all countries, including India.

Ahmed expressed BNP's commitment to an inclusive election, welcoming all political parties, including the Awami League, despite their troubled history. He called for collective participation to ensure a democratic electoral process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

