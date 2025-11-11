China's Economic Woes and Political Turmoil: A Nation in Crisis

China is facing significant challenges as economic indicators continue to fall and political unrest grows, according to a recent report by Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council (MAC). This report, which has been submitted to Taiwan's Legislative Yuan, raises concerns about China's stability as the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) grapples with economic stagnation, deflation, and unprecedented unemployment rates.

Prior to a questioning session involving MAC Minister Chiu Chui-cheng, the report outlined findings from the CCP's latest plenary session, which approved China's new Five-Year Plan. The plan prioritizes domestic policy issues against a complex international backdrop, focusing on boosting the "real economy," aiming for technological self-reliance, and advancing "common prosperity" over the next decade.

Despite these ambitions, economic signals are dismal. From industrial output and foreign investments to infrastructure and retail indicators, declines are evident. The nation's GDP growth, once averaging 5.2%, stumbled to 4.8% last quarter, far from expectations. Looming deflationary pressures are coupled with internal CCP unrest, marked by high-profile dismissals and unprecedented absenteeism in key political sessions, further challenging Xi Jinping's leadership. These dynamics indicate severe internal strife in China today.

(With inputs from agencies.)