Left Menu

China's Economic Woes and Political Turmoil: A Nation in Crisis

China grapples with economic challenges and political instability, as highlighted by Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council. Despite efforts, economic indicators plummet, youth unemployment soars, and political unrest grows, casting a shadow over Xi Jinping's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 18:49 IST
China's Economic Woes and Political Turmoil: A Nation in Crisis
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

China is facing significant challenges as economic indicators continue to fall and political unrest grows, according to a recent report by Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council (MAC). This report, which has been submitted to Taiwan's Legislative Yuan, raises concerns about China's stability as the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) grapples with economic stagnation, deflation, and unprecedented unemployment rates.

Prior to a questioning session involving MAC Minister Chiu Chui-cheng, the report outlined findings from the CCP's latest plenary session, which approved China's new Five-Year Plan. The plan prioritizes domestic policy issues against a complex international backdrop, focusing on boosting the "real economy," aiming for technological self-reliance, and advancing "common prosperity" over the next decade.

Despite these ambitions, economic signals are dismal. From industrial output and foreign investments to infrastructure and retail indicators, declines are evident. The nation's GDP growth, once averaging 5.2%, stumbled to 4.8% last quarter, far from expectations. Looming deflationary pressures are coupled with internal CCP unrest, marked by high-profile dismissals and unprecedented absenteeism in key political sessions, further challenging Xi Jinping's leadership. These dynamics indicate severe internal strife in China today.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gujarat Leads Rigorous Electoral Roll Revamp Ahead of 2026 Elections

Gujarat Leads Rigorous Electoral Roll Revamp Ahead of 2026 Elections

 India
2
India and US Edge Closer to Historic Trade Pact

India and US Edge Closer to Historic Trade Pact

 India
3
Turkish Military Plane Tragedy Near Azerbaijan Border

Turkish Military Plane Tragedy Near Azerbaijan Border

 Turkey
4
Diplomatic Clash: Japan Condemns China's 'Threatening' Remarks Over Taiwan

Diplomatic Clash: Japan Condemns China's 'Threatening' Remarks Over Taiwan

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025