President Murmu Spotlights India-Botswana Ties at Botswana Parliament Visit

On Wednesday, President Droupadi Murmu made an impactful visit to the National Assembly of Botswana, marking a milestone in India-Botswana relations. During her address, she praised Botswana's exemplary democracy and emphasized the robust partnership between the two nations, which is founded on mutual trust and shared democratic principles.

President Murmu underscored the extensive cooperation between India and Botswana across sectors such as education, health, technology, agriculture, and trade. She highlighted the significance of capacity building, noting over a thousand Botswana youth have accessed educational opportunities in India, fostering skills and friendships.

In her address, President Murmu stressed the importance of economic growth that aligns with environmental sustainability, and urged business leaders from both countries to explore collaborations in strategic areas like renewable energy and digital innovation. Her visit also included a tour of the Diamond Trading Company Botswana, reaffirming the economic bond between the nations.

