President Murmu Spotlights India-Botswana Ties at Botswana Parliament Visit

President Droupadi Murmu addressed Botswana's National Assembly, underscoring strong India-Botswana relations, shared democratic values, and cooperation in various sectors. She highlighted capacity building, economic opportunities, and India's evolving role alongside Africa. Murmu emphasized collaborative efforts for sustainable development, while honoring Botswana's historical leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 23:20 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 23:20 IST
President Droupadi Murmu during her visit to the National Assembly of Botswana in Gaborone. (Image Source: PIB). Image Credit: ANI
On Wednesday, President Droupadi Murmu made an impactful visit to the National Assembly of Botswana, marking a milestone in India-Botswana relations. During her address, she praised Botswana's exemplary democracy and emphasized the robust partnership between the two nations, which is founded on mutual trust and shared democratic principles.

President Murmu underscored the extensive cooperation between India and Botswana across sectors such as education, health, technology, agriculture, and trade. She highlighted the significance of capacity building, noting over a thousand Botswana youth have accessed educational opportunities in India, fostering skills and friendships.

In her address, President Murmu stressed the importance of economic growth that aligns with environmental sustainability, and urged business leaders from both countries to explore collaborations in strategic areas like renewable energy and digital innovation. Her visit also included a tour of the Diamond Trading Company Botswana, reaffirming the economic bond between the nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

