UAE's 'Walk to Mars' Initiative: A Journey of Unity, Fitness, and Aspiration

Abu Dhabi marked the launch of the ambitious 'Walk to Mars' initiative, just under 100 days before the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026. Spearheaded by Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the event featured prominent figures such as Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, and Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri, and encourages public participation.

The 'Walk to Mars' initiative aims to collectively cover 54 million kilometers—a symbolic journey mirroring the distance to Mars and representing the 54th anniversary of the UAE. Citizens are invited to contribute through various physical activities under the theme 'Every Step Makes a Difference,' fostering community health and active living.

Sarah Al Amiri and Aref Hamad Al Awani highlighted the initiative's focus on unity and progress, emphasizing its role in promoting national pride and collective achievement. The campaign will feature interactive events and community activities, with a dedicated app to monitor progress, inviting UAE residents over 30 to join without any fitness restrictions.