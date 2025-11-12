President Murmu's Historic Visit: Strengthening Indo-Botswana Ties
President Droupadi Murmu addressed Botswana's National Assembly emphasizing the longstanding partnership between the two nations and highlighting key agreements in various sectors. Her visit marks a significant milestone in bilateral relations, paving the way for expanded cooperation in areas such as trade, health, and wildlife conservation.
President Droupadi Murmu made history with her address to Botswana's National Assembly, underscoring the fruitful partnership that has flourished between India and Botswana since independence. She highlighted the strides made in education, health, and technology, rooted in a shared commitment to peace and development.
Her visit to Botswana, following talks with President Duma Boko, focused on fortifying economic ties and strategic partnerships across numerous sectors. This visit, marking the first-ever by an Indian President to Botswana, also signifies the deepening bilateral relations ahead of the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two nations.
In her discussions, President Murmu and President Boko agreed on enhanced cooperation in critical areas, such as renewable energy and digital technology. They celebrated a new agreement to provide affordable Indian medicines to Botswana. The visit also revived 'Project Cheetah,' illustrating Botswana's key role in India's wildlife conservation efforts.
