Historic Verdict Looms as Bangladesh's ICT Targets Sheikh Hasina

The International Crime Tribunal (ICT) of Bangladesh is set to announce its verdict on November 17 in the high-profile case against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Charged with crimes against humanity, including murder, linked to the July uprising last year, the decision has intensified political tensions across the nation.

This announcement coincides with a nationwide lockdown mandated by Hasina's political party, the Bangladesh Awami League, which has disrupted daily life in cities, notably the capital, Dhaka. Security measures have been ramped up, with army and police presence at sensitive locations after a dawn-to-dusk shutdown was imposed by the party amid government bans on its activities.

Despite the restrictions, reports of unrest, including vehicle arson and crude bomb explosions, have emerged. Awami League followers have also orchestrated spontaneous demonstrations. The police have intensified efforts to apprehend party leaders and members, establishing checkpoints and conducting vehicle stops on key routes.

Sheikh Hasina's government was overthrown by a student-led revolt in July 2024, leading to her fleeing to India in August and the installation of a provisional government headed by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus. Estimates suggest around 1,400 casualties occurred during the protests, as detailed in a United Nations report.

Originally, the International Crimes Tribunal was formed by Hasina to try offenses from Bangladesh's 1971 Liberation War. Now, the same court sees her facing trial after revisions in its legislation by the interim government. With testimonies completed, anticipation builds as the tribunal prepares to deliver its verdict against Hasina.

