Awami League Demands Fair Elections Amid Tensions

The Awami League, driven by the leadership of Bangladesh's former premier Sheikh Hasina, has dismissed the recently announced election schedule as orchestrated by what it terms an 'illegal government's illegal election commission.'

Currently based in India due to past protests and legal challenges, Hasina has condemned the electoral plan, demanding the establishment of a neutral caretaker government capable of conducting fair and inclusive elections.

In response, the Awami League has voiced strong opposition to the interim government's actions, demanding the removal of bans and charges against its members. The party insists that a transparent voting process is essential to prevent national discord.

(With inputs from agencies.)