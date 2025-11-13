Unresolved Disappearances Fuel Tensions in Balochistan

In Dera Ghazi Khan, Pakistan's Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) allegedly detained a young Baloch student, whose current whereabouts remain unknown. This incident adds fuel to the ongoing protests against enforced disappearances across Balochistan, as reported by The Balochistan Post (TBP).

CTD officials reportedly conducted a late-night raid in the Baloch Colony area on November 2, apprehending Muhammad Ashraf, a student at Ghazi University. Taken to an undisclosed location without details on detention or charges, Ashraf's arrest is linked to his cousin, Rasheed Buzdar, a deceased member of BLA's Majeed Brigade. In the wake of Buzdar's death, reports indicate subsequent raids and interrogations of family members by Pakistani armed forces.

On the same night, reports emerged that three more Baloch students faced detention, but their identities are still unverified. Meanwhile, a protest in Quetta led by the Voice for Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP) has reached its 5,996th day. Families, including those of missing Sher Muhammad Marri, demand the return of their loved ones and an end to enforced disappearances and extrajudicial practices in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)