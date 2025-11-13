Left Menu

Afghanistan-Pakistan Peace Talks Collapse Amid Rising Tensions

Afghanistan's Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has blamed Pakistan for the failed peace talks amid ongoing border skirmishes. He accused Islamabad of violating Afghan sovereignty and making unrealistic demands. Pakistan, in turn, has accused Afghan nationals of recent terror attacks. Talks in Turkey ended without resolution, with future discussions uncertain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 15:18 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 15:18 IST
Afghanistan's Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

In a recent diplomatic standoff, Afghanistan's Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi pointed fingers at Pakistan for the breakdown of peace negotiations. Speaking from Kabul, Muttaqi criticized Islamabad for making what he described as 'unrealistic and unreasonable' demands during talks held in Turkey, following several days of border conflict.

Muttaqi accused Pakistan of consistently breaching Afghanistan's sovereignty, citing airspace violations and bombings as key issues that have soured relations over the past four years. He dismissed Pakistan's request for Afghanistan to ensure no security incidents occur inside Pakistan as 'illogical'.

The Afghan official also alleged that Pakistan was trying to deliberately destabilize the region by suggesting the relocation of the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) fighters into Afghanistan. He further accused Islamabad of facilitating ISIS fighters' movement into Afghan territory. Despite attending negotiations in good faith, Muttaqi claimed Pakistan abandoned talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

