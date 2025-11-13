Afghanistan-Pakistan Peace Talks Collapse Amid Rising Tensions

In a recent diplomatic standoff, Afghanistan's Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi pointed fingers at Pakistan for the breakdown of peace negotiations. Speaking from Kabul, Muttaqi criticized Islamabad for making what he described as 'unrealistic and unreasonable' demands during talks held in Turkey, following several days of border conflict.

Muttaqi accused Pakistan of consistently breaching Afghanistan's sovereignty, citing airspace violations and bombings as key issues that have soured relations over the past four years. He dismissed Pakistan's request for Afghanistan to ensure no security incidents occur inside Pakistan as 'illogical'.

The Afghan official also alleged that Pakistan was trying to deliberately destabilize the region by suggesting the relocation of the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) fighters into Afghanistan. He further accused Islamabad of facilitating ISIS fighters' movement into Afghan territory. Despite attending negotiations in good faith, Muttaqi claimed Pakistan abandoned talks.

