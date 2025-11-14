Left Menu

India-Saudi Textile Trade: A Looming Agreement to Double Business

India and Saudi Arabia are in the final stages of striking a deal to double their textile trade. Riyadh aims to increase its imports of India's quality fabrics. The agreement will include duty reductions and collaborative programs to boost India's share in Saudi's textile import market.

Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to strengthen economic ties, India and Saudi Arabia are nearing the completion of a landmark agreement poised to double their bilateral textile trade. With Riyadh expressing interest in scaling up its imports of India's high-quality fabrics, officials report that the pact is in its final stages.

The proposed agreement entails duty reductions and other strategic initiatives currently under negotiation, according to sources in the Indian Textile Ministry. India, the second-largest textile supplier to Saudi Arabia, accounted for $517.5 million in trade, holding an 11.2 percent market share in 2024.

Key elements of the deal include collaborative programs, duty concessions, and product-specific partnerships. A Saudi delegation recently engaged with Indian officials to explore mutual opportunities in the sector. The collaboration focuses on technical textiles and sustainable initiatives, aiming to elevate India's share in the Saudi market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

