G7 Ministers Address China's Military Growth and Support Ukraine

The Group of Seven (G7) foreign ministers convened in southern Ontario, Canada, expressing apprehension over China's escalating military capabilities and reaffirming their support for Ukraine in its struggle against Russian incursions. These sentiments were detailed in a statement concluding the two-day ministerial gathering, as reported by Kyodo News.

The G7's dialogue emphasized the urgent need for a ceasefire in the Russia-Ukraine conflict and hinted at potential further actions against those financially aiding Moscow. China's rapid military growth, particularly its nuclear arsenal, was a focal point of the Asia-centric discussions, raising significant concern among the G7 members – the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the US, and the EU.

Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi highlighted the necessity of maintaining a 'free and open Indo-Pacific,' advocating adherence to international law. Meanwhile, Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand, reflecting the collective resolve, remarked, 'Ukraine's fight is our fight,' underscoring the G7's unwavering backing for Kyiv amid its pressing challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)