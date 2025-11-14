Left Menu

Israeli Security Foils Major Hamas Terror Plot in Bethlehem

Israeli security forces successfully dismantled a Hamas terror network in Bethlehem, thwarting imminent attacks on civilians and soldiers. Authorities arrested approximately 40 operatives, seized weapons, and prevented significant bombings and shootings. Senior Hamas leaders were responsible for orchestrating the plans. The operation involved over 15 coordinated arrests.

Tel Aviv, Israel - In a significant blow to Hamas, Israeli security forces announced the thwarting of a major terror network operating in the Bethlehem area. Officials disclosed that the operation prevented planned attacks on civilians and soldiers, underscoring the ongoing threat posed by the militant group.

The Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) and Israel Police confirmed that the dismantling of this infrastructure averted numerous potential bombing and shooting incidents. The coordinated effort culminated in the arrest of around 40 operatives over recent weeks.

Authorities detailed that the suspects were apprehended during more than 15 operations, during which various weapons, including M16 rifles, were confiscated. Investigations revealed a well-organized effort by senior Hamas figures who recruited, armed, and directed the cells, with at least one attack team on the verge of execution.

