Arrests Made Over Viral Video in Actress Assault Case

Three individuals were arrested for sharing a defamatory video linked to the 2017 actress assault case. The video was initially released by Martin Antony, the second accused, before his conviction, and resurfaced after actor Dileep's acquittal. Police are investigating possible monetary motives behind the video's circulation.

In a significant development, three people were apprehended for disseminating a harmful video relating to the 2017 actress assault case, Thrissur Cyber Police announced on Monday.

The video, initially released by Martin Antony, who was convicted in the case, was circulated on social media. Actor Dileep, acquitted by the Ernakulam District and Principal Sessions Court, was also linked to this case. Antony's video resurfaced post-verdict, reigniting controversy.

The police are investigating the potential financial incentives behind the video's distribution, with over 100 links removed from the internet. As details emerge, more arrests are anticipated. An emotional appeal from the victim on Instagram has further highlighted the case's impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

