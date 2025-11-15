Dementia Surpasses Heart Disease as Australia's Leading Cause of Death in 2024

Dementia, including Alzheimer's disease, overtook ischaemic heart disease as the leading cause of death in Australia in 2024, according to new data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS). This marks the first time dementia has claimed the top spot, based on figures released on Friday.

In 2024, Australia recorded 187,268 deaths, with 17,549 attributed to dementia. This represents a significant increase of over 160 per cent from 6,550 dementia-related deaths in 2006. In contrast, deaths from heart diseases have decreased by 29.6 per cent during the same period, dropping from 23,132 to 16,275 annually.

The ABS cites Australia's ageing population as a key factor behind dementia's rise as a predominant cause of death. Notably, 68.2 per cent of all deaths in 2024 were individuals aged over 75, up from 63.3 per cent in 2004. A report from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare forecasts a rise in Australians living with dementia from 425,000 in 2024 to over one million by 2065.

Chronic lower respiratory diseases were the third leading cause, followed by cerebrovascular diseases and lung cancers in 2024.

