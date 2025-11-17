Strengthening Ties: Australia's Growing Defence Partnership with India

Australia's Foreign Minister, Penny Wong, is anticipated to visit India this week, as part of ongoing efforts to bolster ties between the two nations. This follows a landmark visit by India's Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, who met with Australian leaders to elevate their defence partnership.

During his visit to Australia in October, Singh held substantive talks with Australia's Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese. Discussions underscored the mutual aim of nurturing a deeper and stronger bilateral relationship. Both leaders emphasized their countries' shared commitment to a peaceful, secure Indo-Pacific region.

The visit culminated in the signing of key defence agreements between the two nations. Richard Marles, Australia's Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister, described these agreements as a significant step towards enhancing the operational partnership between their armed forces. The meetings highlighted potential for further collaboration in defence technology and cyber security, showcasing India's growing stature in high-quality defence tech.