Three Years On: Urumchi Fire Echoes Uyghur Struggles

The World Uyghur Congress commemorates the third anniversary of the tragic Urumchi Fire, which claimed over 40 Uyghur lives. The fire highlighted the harsh impact of China's policies in East Turkistan. Despite the anniversary, calls for justice and transparency remain unanswered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-11-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 17:51 IST
World Uyghur Congress (Representative Image/ Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
The World Uyghur Congress (WUC) has marked the third anniversary of the devastating Urumchi Fire, which took place on November 24, 2022, claiming over 40 Uyghur lives. The WUC criticized the Chinese government for its ongoing lack of transparency surrounding the incident.

The fire, originating in a locked-down residential building in Urumchi's Tianshan district, uncovered the dire implications of China's discriminatory policies against the Uyghur population in East Turkistan. Uyghur families were reportedly trapped due to stringent COVID lockdown measures and barriers, facing delayed emergency response.

Despite China's official death toll of ten, testimonies suggest at least 44 people perished. The Urumchi Fire also sparked the White Paper Movement, a series of major protests against censorship and state violence.

