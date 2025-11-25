Cape Town Conversation 2025: Bridging Global Dialogues for a Changing World
The Cape Town Conversation 2025, hosted by the ORF and Thabo Mbeki Foundation, aims to foster dialogue on global challenges. With key figures and delegates from over 55 countries, it will explore themes of solidarity, equality, and sustainability, aligning with South Africa's G20 Presidency.
The Observer Research Foundation, in collaboration with the Thabo Mbeki Foundation, is set to host the third Cape Town Conversation from November 24 to 26, 2025. This crucial event aims to enhance discussions on global challenges amidst significant changes in the international system.
This year's gathering will feature around 300 attendees from 55 countries, comprising policymakers, scholars, and business leaders. Key figures include former South African President Thabo Mbeki, South African National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza, and former Indian Commerce Minister Anand Sharma. They will address themes like globalization, energy transition, and multilateral reforms, particularly as South Africa holds the G20 Presidency.
Beyond the main sessions, a workshop will focus on Artificial Intelligence and Digital Public Infrastructure. Building on prior consultations, it aims to transition from pilot projects to population-scale systems. Insights gathered will feed into the AI Impact Summit in India, scheduled for February 2026. A Breakfast Roundtable titled 'Resilient Futures' will discuss sustainable growth opportunities for India and Africa.
