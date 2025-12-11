Left Menu

Global Political Tour: A Diary of Diplomacy and Elections

This journal documents a series of planned political events, official visits, and elections globally. It highlights diplomatic activities involving key political figures across various countries, including Brunei, Paraguay, and countries in the EU. Elections in countries like Chile and Guinea are also covered in this comprehensive schedule.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 18:56 IST
Global Political Tour: A Diary of Diplomacy and Elections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

December is bustling with diplomatic activities and political events worldwide, as documented in the latest international diaries. Key visits include Brunei's minister Dato Erywan Pehin Yusof to China, and Paraguayan President Santiago Peña to Uzbekistan.

The schedule further outlines notable conferences such as Ukraine's rebuilding discussion in Bucharest and a virtual coalition meeting led by Britain's Keir Starmer and France's Emmanuel Macron.

Additionally, the diary marks significant elections in Chile, Guinea, and Myanmar, alongside visits from leaders like Finland's President Alexander Stubb to multiple countries and planned Eurosummits in Brussels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

 India
2
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
3
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
4
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025