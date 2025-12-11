Global Political Tour: A Diary of Diplomacy and Elections

December is bustling with diplomatic activities and political events worldwide, as documented in the latest international diaries. Key visits include Brunei's minister Dato Erywan Pehin Yusof to China, and Paraguayan President Santiago Peña to Uzbekistan.

The schedule further outlines notable conferences such as Ukraine's rebuilding discussion in Bucharest and a virtual coalition meeting led by Britain's Keir Starmer and France's Emmanuel Macron.

Additionally, the diary marks significant elections in Chile, Guinea, and Myanmar, alongside visits from leaders like Finland's President Alexander Stubb to multiple countries and planned Eurosummits in Brussels.

(With inputs from agencies.)