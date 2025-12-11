PM Modi's Diplomatic Tour: Strengthening Ties with Jordan, Ethiopia, and Oman

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is embarking on an international tour next week, with plans to visit Jordan, Ethiopia, and Oman, aiming to fortify diplomatic and economic ties. The Prime Minister's agenda includes high-level meetings and discussions meant to explore and expand bilateral cooperation.

In Jordan, the first stop from December 15 to 16, PM Modi will engage with King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein to mark the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations. The trip is seen as a move to reinforce the India-Jordan partnership, introducing new collaborative avenues amid exchanging views on regional conflicts and peace strategies.

Subsequently, PM Modi will visit Ethiopia from December 16 to 17 for talks with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali. As part of his initial visit to the country, the discussions will highlight shared commitments to fostering strength in the Global South, focusing on enhancing India-Ethiopia ties across various domains.

The final phase of the tour includes Oman from December 17 to 18, a follow-up to the Sultan of Oman's state visit to India in December 2023. Celebrating 70 years of bilateral relations, Modi's visit will see a comprehensive review of the all-encompassing strategic partnership, examining collaboration across trades, defence, and cultural exchanges.

