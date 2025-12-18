Left Menu

PM Modi Honored with Oman's Highest Civilian Award Amidst Strengthening Indo-Omani Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on a two-nation visit, received Oman's highest civilian award from Sultan Haitham bin Tarik AI Said. His visit aims to boost Indo-Omani ties, marking 70 years of diplomacy, with a focus on economic partnerships and innovative collaborations, especially in emerging sectors and sustainability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 17:19 IST
PM Modi was honoured with Order of Oman by Sultan Haitham bin Tarik AI Said in Muscat. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Oman

In a significant stride towards enhancing India-Oman relations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was awarded Oman's highest civilian honor, the Order of Oman, by Sultan Haitham bin Tarik AI Said. This accolade comes as Modi embarks on a three-nation tour that underscores India's foreign policy successes.

During his Oman visit, coinciding with the 70th anniversary of formal diplomatic relations, Modi emphasized the historical ties between the two nations at the India-Oman Business Forum in Muscat. Addressing top business leaders, he advocated for a comprehensive economic partnership, highlighting bilateral trade potential and shared economic growth prospects.

Modi also addressed the Indian expatriate community in Oman, acknowledging their significant contribution and urging them to foster deeper connections. The visit seeks to harness economic collaboration in sectors like green energy, technology, and infrastructure, fostering mutual development and reinforcing regional cooperation.

