PM Modi Secures Strategic Milestones in Historic Oman Visit

Narendra Modi, India's Prime Minister, wrapped up his significant visit to Oman, the final destination in his three-nation tour, as he departed for New Delhi on Thursday. This visit was emblematic of strong bilateral ties between India and Oman, highlighted by the Omani leadership's warm farewell led by Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs, Sayyid Shihab bin Tariq Al Said.

The tour was marked by a significant diplomatic gesture, with PM Modi receiving the esteemed "First Class of the Order of Oman," raising his tally of international civilian honors to 29. Modi arrived in Oman on Wednesday, greeted by Sultan Haitham bin Tarik at Al Baraka Palace in Muscat, where they initiated key discussions. Their agenda progressed with formal talks culminating in the signing of a comprehensive free trade agreement—a pivotal advancement for their strategic alliance.

The signing of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) was welcomed by both nations. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that this treaty would enhance trade, spur investment, and generate employment, thus cementing the India-Oman partnership. Modi's trip also saw participation in the India-Oman Business Forum, underlining reforms that bolster India's global competitiveness. This visit underscores New Delhi's strategic focus on West Asia.

