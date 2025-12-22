Political Unrest in Bangladesh: Another Leader Falls Victim to Gun Violence

Another political leader in Bangladesh has been targeted in a violent attack. Motaleb Shikdar, affiliated with the Jatiya Sramik Shakti, was shot in Khulna and is in critical condition. This follows the assassination of activist Osman Hadi, increasing political tensions.

The attack occurred shortly before noon in Khulna's Sonadanga area, according to police reports. NCP Joint Chief Organiser Mahmudah Mitu confirmed the shooting on social media, sharing a photograph of the injured Shikdar.

Reaction to the violence has been swift, with local residents transporting Shikdar to the hospital. Police have secured the area as tensions grow. The incident follows unrest due to the recent assassination of Osman Hadi, exacerbating the country's political instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)