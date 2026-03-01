Tragedy Strikes Austin Bar: Shooting Leaves Three Dead, Fourteen Wounded
A tragic shooting at Buford's, a bar in Austin, Texas, resulted in three deaths and 14 injuries. The suspect was confronted and killed by police. Three of the injured are in critical condition. The incident has left the community shaken and authorities investigate the motive behind the attack.
A shooting at Buford's bar in Austin, Texas, has left three people dead and 14 others wounded, according to authorities. The incident unfolded in the city's entertainment district and has sent shockwaves through the community.
Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis detailed the events that led to the tragedy in a press conference held early Sunday. Officers responded to reports of a 'male shooting' at the popular beer garden. Upon arrival, they encountered an armed individual and engaged the suspect, ultimately resulting in the suspect being shot and killed by police.
EMS Chief Robert Luckritz confirmed that of the 14 injured, three remain in critical condition. The motive behind the attack is currently under investigation as the city grapples with the aftermath of yet another act of violence.
