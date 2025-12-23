Al Ain Zoo Celebrates Conservation Success with 390 Newborns

Al Ain Zoo in the UAE has ushered in a significant achievement with the birth of around 390 newborn animals by the end of December, a milestone that includes 65% endangered species. This milestone highlights the success of the Zoo's sustainable population initiatives aimed at wildlife conservation and biodiversity protection worldwide.

The Zoo's diverse animal births include species such as the Addax, Addra Mhorr Gazelle, African Dorcas Gazelle, and Beisa Oryx, among others. Their dedicated animal care teams tirelessly ensure optimal environments, balanced diets, and continuous health checks, adhering to scientific best practices to boost maternal welfare and increase newborn survival rates.

In 2025, Al Ain Zoo leveraged the ZIMS system to document 18 different species. This global system aids numerous zoological institutions in managing animal data, facilitating international collaboration necessary for robust conservation efforts. Reem Ahmed Al Kaabi, the Zoo's Animal Records Officer, emphasizes the importance of this data sharing, asserting that it solidifies collective conservation initiatives across over 1,200 accredited zoos globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)