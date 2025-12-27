Cambodia-Thailand Ceasefire: A New Chapter in Peace
Cambodia and Thailand have agreed to an immediate ceasefire to de-escalate border tensions following intense clashes. The agreement, facilitated by ASEAN, includes commitments to peaceful dispute resolution, cessation of force, demining efforts, and tackling transnational crimes. This ceasefire marks a step towards stability and cooperation in the region.
- Country:
- Cambodia
Cambodia and Thailand have reached an 'immediate ceasefire' agreement, set to take effect at noon on Saturday, to mitigate ongoing tensions along their border. This decision follows weeks of severe clashes that have claimed over 100 lives and displaced more than 500,000 individuals.
The ceasefire initiative was outlined in a Joint Statement issued after the 3rd Special General Border Committee Meeting conducted at the Prum-Ban Pak Kard International Point of Entry. Officials emphasized the importance of resolving disputes peacefully, in alignment with the United Nations Charter, ASEAN Charter, and the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia.
The agreement, which prohibits the use of all types of weaponry, underscores the need for trust and mutual respect. Both sides also committed to enhancing cooperation on humanitarian demining and tackling transnational crimes. In a gesture of goodwill, 18 Cambodian soldiers will be returned if the ceasefire is maintained for 72 hours.
