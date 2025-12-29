PTI's Strategic Divide: Street Protests Before Dialogue

In a significant political stance, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi on Monday declared the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party's intention to embark on street protests before considering any dialogue with the government, according to reports by Dawn. Afridi's remarks surfaced following a three-day strategic mobilization in Lahore, amid internal divisions within the PTI ranks. While a faction of senior leaders supports dialogue, others, guided by jailed party founder Imran Khan's directives, advocate for street agitation.

Afridi emphasized that initiating negotiations rests with the opposition alliance, and he has been tasked with spearheading the PTI's street movement. His Lahore visit, accompanied by provincial ministers and assembly members, aimed to fuel the protest campaign under Imran Khan's guidance. Speaking with journalists, Afridi stressed that resistance is crucial before any reconciliation, warning that premature dialogue would be detrimental. Afridi argued that only when the opposition is regarded as an equal partner will productive discussions occur.

When questioned about past ineffective protests, Afridi pledged practical actions this time, rather than mere rhetoric. Responding to government dialogue offers, Afridi insisted that meaningful negotiations require the inclusion of influential authorities. He criticized the government's alleged corruption and economic mishandling, claiming the ruling parties hinder Pakistan's progress. Afridi outlined a flexible protest strategy, mentioning that demonstrations need not be confined to Islamabad's D-Chowk. Concurrently, PTI Secretary-General Salman Akram Raja insisted that reconciliation must start with agreed 'basic principles,' warning of continued protests otherwise.

(With inputs from agencies.)