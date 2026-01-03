Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Maria Corina Machado's Leadership Prospects in Venezuela

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed skepticism regarding Venezuela's opposition leader, Maria Corina Machado, and her ability to lead the country. He mentioned her alleged lack of support from the Venezuelan people. Additionally, Trump confirmed he hasn't contacted Machado following the arrest of President Nicolas Maduro.

Updated: 03-01-2026 23:10 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 23:10 IST
In a statement on Saturday, U.S. President Donald Trump questioned the potential of Venezuela's opposition leader, Maria Corina Machado, to effectively govern the nation. Trump highlighted that Machado, in his view, lacks the necessary support and respect from Venezuelans.

Speaking to reporters at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, Trump also disclosed that he had not communicated with Machado since the arrest of President Nicolas Maduro overnight. The remark casts doubt on the unity and effectiveness of Venezuela's opposition at a crucial time.

The developments came amid heightened political tensions in Venezuela, where questions about leadership, legitimacy, and support continue to stir significant unrest and international intrigue.

