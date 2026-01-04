Left Menu

Turmoil in Venezuela: US Moves to Reshape Global Oil Dynamics

Former diplomat Mahesh Sachdev critiques unproven allegations by Trump against Venezuela's Maduro, emphasizing legal and geopolitical complexities. US eyes Venezuela's vast oil reserves as Supreme Court appoints Vice President Rodriguez as acting president. Venezuela's oil sector struggles due to sanctions, economic issues, and underinvestment.

In a complex geopolitical move, former Indian diplomat Mahesh Sachdev has criticized allegations by US President Donald Trump regarding the US capture of Venezuela's ousted dictator Nicolas Maduro, stating these remain unproven. He attributes the unfolding drama to legal, geopolitical, and economic factors.

Sachdev highlighted that Trump's legal assertions, accusing Maduro of leading a drug syndicate, are unverified as the trial commences in New York. He urged viewing the scenario in a broader geopolitical framework, noting Venezuela's enduring policy of independence from the US and the resulting economic sanctions impacting the nation's oil exports.

Meanwhile, as U.S. strategies evolve, Venezuela's highest court has ordered Vice President Delcy Rodriguez to temporarily assume presidential duties. This comes as Washington eyes the nation's significant oil reserves, with Trump pushing for American investment to regenerate its declining oil industry.

