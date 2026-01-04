Turmoil in Venezuela: US Moves to Reshape Global Oil Dynamics
Former diplomat Mahesh Sachdev critiques unproven allegations by Trump against Venezuela's Maduro, emphasizing legal and geopolitical complexities. US eyes Venezuela's vast oil reserves as Supreme Court appoints Vice President Rodriguez as acting president. Venezuela's oil sector struggles due to sanctions, economic issues, and underinvestment.
- Country:
- India
In a complex geopolitical move, former Indian diplomat Mahesh Sachdev has criticized allegations by US President Donald Trump regarding the US capture of Venezuela's ousted dictator Nicolas Maduro, stating these remain unproven. He attributes the unfolding drama to legal, geopolitical, and economic factors.
Sachdev highlighted that Trump's legal assertions, accusing Maduro of leading a drug syndicate, are unverified as the trial commences in New York. He urged viewing the scenario in a broader geopolitical framework, noting Venezuela's enduring policy of independence from the US and the resulting economic sanctions impacting the nation's oil exports.
Meanwhile, as U.S. strategies evolve, Venezuela's highest court has ordered Vice President Delcy Rodriguez to temporarily assume presidential duties. This comes as Washington eyes the nation's significant oil reserves, with Trump pushing for American investment to regenerate its declining oil industry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Venezuela
- US
- oil
- sanctions
- Mahesh Sachdev
- Trump
- Nicolas Maduro
- Delcy Rodriguez
- geopolitical
- economic
ALSO READ
Trump's Bold Move: US Seizes Venezuelan Leader Amid Controversy
Dramatic U.S. Operation Ousts Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro
Trump says Rubio has spoken to Venezuelan VP to make that country 'great again,' no word from Venezuelan government, reports AP.
U.S. Congress Accuses Trump Administration of Misleading on Venezuela Intervention
Controversial Capture: Trump's Venezuelan Intervention Divides Latin America