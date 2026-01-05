Trump's Venezuelan Gamble: The MAGA Divide

The Trump administration's operation to capture Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro has garnered support from the president's base, signaling a swift political triumph for now. However, analysts caution that prolonged engagement could erode this backing, drawing parallels to past foreign interventions.

Despite aligning with Trump's 'America First' ethos, the initiative to temporarily 'run' Venezuela and tap its oil resources has evoked mixed reactions within conservative circles. While some Republicans criticize this as a deviation from non-interventionist promises, key figures in the administration defend the action as necessary.

The move occurs amid declining approval ratings for President Trump, adding pressure ahead of the U.S. midterm elections. Historical lessons suggest military actions offer fleeting political rewards, posing a potential risk for Trump and the GOP should the operation extend or face complications.