Latin America Reacts: Divided Stance on the Capture of Venezuela’s Maduro

The capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro by U.S. forces has left Latin American leaders divided. While right-leaning governments have backed the move, leftist leaders, including Colombia's President Gustavo Petro, have condemned what they view as an aggression against regional sovereignty.

The deteriorating situation under Maduro, exacerbated by Venezuela's economic turmoil and mass migration, has led to complex regional dynamics. Countries from Argentina to Chile have weighed in with differing perspectives, reflecting the shifting political landscape across Latin America.

This incident underscores the return of U.S. intervention in its former sphere of influence, reigniting debates about sovereignty, influence, and regional stability, with reactions closely mirroring political ideologies.

