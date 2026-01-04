Left Menu

U.S. Captures Maduro in Venezuela: A New Chapter in Latin American Politics

The United States has conducted a dramatic overnight operation, capturing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. President Trump announced plans to oversee Venezuela, mentioning potential military presence and highlighting Venezuela’s oil reserves for reimbursement. Maduro’s capture opens potential power vacuums, drawing mixed reactions internationally and recalling historical U.S. interventions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2026 02:25 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 02:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States has launched a striking overnight operation, apprehending Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, President Donald Trump confirmed. He pledged that the U.S. would manage the country temporarily, even deploying American forces if necessary to ensure stability.

During a press conference at Mar-a-Lago in Florida, Trump assured that the aim is a smooth transition, declaring, "We can't risk someone taking charge who doesn't prioritize Venezuelans' interests." Although Maduro was detained amid power disruptions in Caracas, his government remains unyielded, with successor Vice President Delcy Rodriguez denouncing the act as a "kidnapping."

Trump hinted at using Venezuela's abundant oil reserves to offset occupation costs, a proposal reminiscent of prior U.S. military engagements. The move has stirred varied responses across Latin America, raising comparisons to past interventions and drawing parallels to geopolitical situations such as Russia in Ukraine. Venezuelans in the streets show a mix of calm and anticipation.

