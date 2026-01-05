US-India Trade Tensions Escalate Over Russian Oil

In a recent development, Senator Lindsey Graham disclosed that Indian Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, reached out to him to discuss India's reduction in Russian oil imports. Graham revealed the envoy's request to convey to President Donald Trump the need for tariff relief.

The conversation took place aboard Air Force One, where Graham spoke of his encounter with the Indian ambassador. President Trump's subsequent warning to India underscores escalating tensions over trade, as Trump emphasized the possibility of increasing tariffs on Indian goods should the situation not meet US expectations.

Amidst these trade tensions, the geopolitical landscape is complicated by US actions against Venezuela, with its significant oil reserves, reigniting a global focus on energy politics. Furthermore, Trump's remarks follow a dialogue with Prime Minister Modi where the two leaders sought to strengthen bilateral trade ties amid tariff negotiations.