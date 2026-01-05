Left Menu

Venezuela's Deposed Leader Maduro Faces U.S. Justice in New York Court

Nicolas Maduro, former Venezuelan dictator, appeared in a New York court amid charges of narco-terrorism and drug trafficking. The dramatic arrest involved a U.S. raid. Meanwhile, the U.S. is pushing for a compliant interim Venezuelan government, highlighting a larger geopolitical shift under President Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2026 20:35 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 20:35 IST
Venezuela's Deposed Leader Maduro Faces U.S. Justice in New York Court
Deposed dictator Nicolas Maduro arrives at the Downtown Manhattan Heliport en route to the Daniel Patrick Moynihan United States Courthouse in New York. (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Nicolas Maduro, the deposed Venezuelan leader, and his wife, Cilia Flores, were ushered into a New York courthouse surrounded by a heavy DEA presence on Monday, as per CNN reports. They were transported from Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center via motorcade and helicopter.

Maduro's court appearance comes after a U.S. military operation led to his arrest on charges including narco-terrorism and drug trafficking. The operation indicates a U.S. strategy to install a cooperative government in Venezuela, as Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed, stressing policy and leverage.

The incident follows an intensified U.S. crackdown in the region, with numerous military strikes resulting in over 115 deaths. Concerns about international law violations have surfaced as the Trump administration continues to execute its broader geopolitical strategy.

TRENDING

1
Deadly Resurgence: Old Rivalries Ignite Violence in Kurnool

Deadly Resurgence: Old Rivalries Ignite Violence in Kurnool

 India
2
PM Modi will receive German Chancellor Merz in Ahmedabad on January 12: MEA.

PM Modi will receive German Chancellor Merz in Ahmedabad on January 12: MEA.

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Clears Compassionate Job Backlog: A Heartfelt Initiative

Himachal Pradesh Clears Compassionate Job Backlog: A Heartfelt Initiative

 India
4
Tragic Shooting of Hindu Businessman and Editor in Bangladesh

Tragic Shooting of Hindu Businessman and Editor in Bangladesh

 Bangladesh

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026