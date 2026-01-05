Venezuela's Deposed Leader Maduro Faces U.S. Justice in New York Court

Nicolas Maduro, the deposed Venezuelan leader, and his wife, Cilia Flores, were ushered into a New York courthouse surrounded by a heavy DEA presence on Monday, as per CNN reports. They were transported from Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center via motorcade and helicopter.

Maduro's court appearance comes after a U.S. military operation led to his arrest on charges including narco-terrorism and drug trafficking. The operation indicates a U.S. strategy to install a cooperative government in Venezuela, as Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed, stressing policy and leverage.

The incident follows an intensified U.S. crackdown in the region, with numerous military strikes resulting in over 115 deaths. Concerns about international law violations have surfaced as the Trump administration continues to execute its broader geopolitical strategy.