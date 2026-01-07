Controversy Surrounds US Military Involvement in Venezuela
Former Indian UN representative Dilip Sinha criticized the US for violating international law in Venezuela by abducting Maduro. The US demands oil sales amidst military pressure. Acting President Delcy Rodriguez mourns the attack yet welcomes Russian and Chinese envoys, balancing cooperation under US presence.
- Country:
- India
In a stark rebuke of US foreign policy, former Indian permanent representative to the UN Geneva, Dilip Sinha, has condemned what he terms as the 'gross violation' of international law by the Trump administration. Speaking exclusively to ANI, Sinha lambasted the military abduction of Venezuelan head of state, Nicolas Maduro, labeling it an unjustifiable military move by the United States.
Sinha further criticized the US coercion of Venezuela's interim government to sell oil, indicating a fixation by President Trump with oil profitability, which seems dismissive of Venezuela's welfare. Despite the strong presence of US warships, Venezuelan acting president, Delcy Rodriguez, finds herself navigating complex international dynamics, particularly with recent diplomatic engagements with Russia and China.
The capture of Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, who have been taken to the Metropolitan Detention Centre in New York, has prompted condemnation and a declaration of seven days of national mourning by Rodriguez. Despite President Trump's claims for full access to the nation, Rodriguez insists Venezuela's governance remains firmly in Venezuelan hands, distancing from US influence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Venezuela
- US
- Trump
- oil
- international law
- Dilip Sinha
- Delcy Rodriguez
- Maduro
- Russia
- China
ALSO READ
Political Turmoil in Venezuela: Delcy Rodriguez Steps Up
Delcy Rodriguez Steps In: Venezuela's Unexpected Political Shift
Delcy Rodriguez: Venezuela's Unyielding Tsarina in Politics
Delcy Rodriguez, who served as Maduro's vice president, is sworn in as interim president of Venezuela, reports AP.
Delcy Rodriguez Takes Charge as Venezuela's Interim Leader Amidst Political Tumult