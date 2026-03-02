Violence in the Middle East: Two Bangladeshis Killed, Seven Injured in Rising Tensions

In a concerning escalation of violence in the Middle East, two Bangladeshi nationals have been killed and seven others injured in missile and drone attacks, as confirmed by the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry on Monday.

The incidents were detailed by the ministry, with one Bangladeshi, Saleh Ahmed from Sylhet, tragically losing his life in Ajman, UAE, following an aerial attack. The Bangladeshi Embassy in the UAE is in contact with local authorities to repatriate his remains.

Further casualties were reported in Bahrain and Kuwait, where diplomatic missions are liaising with local officials to ensure the safety of the affected nationals. Meanwhile, a Bangladeshi vessel, Banglar Joyjatra, is stranded in the UAE's Jebel Ali Port. The government pledges to protect the six million-plus Bangladeshis in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)