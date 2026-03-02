Left Menu

Violence in the Middle East: Two Bangladeshis Killed, Seven Injured in Rising Tensions

Missile and drone attacks in the Middle East have resulted in the deaths of two Bangladeshi nationals and injured seven, according to the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry. The government is working with local authorities to ensure the safety of Bangladeshis amid growing regional unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 22:29 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 22:29 IST
Smoke billows into the sky after explosions rocked Tehran, following strikes by Israeli and US forces on Iran. (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

In a concerning escalation of violence in the Middle East, two Bangladeshi nationals have been killed and seven others injured in missile and drone attacks, as confirmed by the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry on Monday.

The incidents were detailed by the ministry, with one Bangladeshi, Saleh Ahmed from Sylhet, tragically losing his life in Ajman, UAE, following an aerial attack. The Bangladeshi Embassy in the UAE is in contact with local authorities to repatriate his remains.

Further casualties were reported in Bahrain and Kuwait, where diplomatic missions are liaising with local officials to ensure the safety of the affected nationals. Meanwhile, a Bangladeshi vessel, Banglar Joyjatra, is stranded in the UAE's Jebel Ali Port. The government pledges to protect the six million-plus Bangladeshis in the region.

