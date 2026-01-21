Peshawar Bakers Protest Flour Supply Curbs as Prices Surge

Bakers in Peshawar have announced a protest against the restrictions on flour movement from Punjab, arguing that these measures have triggered a dramatic rise in flour prices while bread remains at government-set rates. This decision was unveiled during an emergency meeting of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nanbai Association's Peshawar chapter, according to The Express Tribune.

Reports indicate that Khishta Gul Mohmand, Chairman of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nanbai Association, and Joint Secretary Jehanzeb labeled Punjab's flour supply restrictions as "illegal" and unjustified. The association highlighted the surge in flour prices—up to PKR 1,700—as a major disruption to the fragile local market. They criticized chronic inflation, power outages, and what they described as arbitrary local administrative actions for further straining tandoor owners, many of whom struggle to sustain their businesses.

The association also pointed to the lack of updated regulatory interventions as exacerbating the crisis. Despite soaring flour prices, the district administration has delayed issuing new pricing guidelines, leading to fines and arrests. Failure to provide a revised rate list has fostered uncertainty, compelling the association to demand an end to the supply ban, immediate issuance of new price notifications, and cessation of crackdowns on tandoor owners in Peshawar.

