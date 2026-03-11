Speaker's Stance: The Repeated 'No' Sparking Opposition Fury

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is under fire from opposition MPs who claim he consistently denies them the chance to raise important issues. This accusation arose during a debate on a resolution aimed at removing Birla from his position as Speaker.

Several opposition members, including RJD's Abhay Kumar Sinha and JMM's Vijay Kumar Hansdak, expressed frustrations over what they perceive as a partisan stance by the Speaker. They allege that interruptions from the treasury benches have become routine, stifling their voices in the house.

Bajrang Manohar Sonwane of the NCP highlighted the symbolic no-confidence motion as a means to bring attention to democratic rights in the assembly, underscoring the perceived inequality in the Speaker's approach to handling debates.

(With inputs from agencies.)